Letters to the Editor

March for Our Lives was inspiring

March 30, 2018 03:26 PM

I attended the March for Our Lives event in SLO on Saturday, and I’m so happy I did! Every student who spoke or sang to the thousands of participants was extremely articulate, passionate, confident and highly intelligent. These kids were inspiring and just plain awesome.

After the speeches, I wanted to hug each child and say to them, “Everything is going to be OK.” But I couldn’t, of course. I could not, would not, lie to them. These children have such hopes and dreams, as they should.

Who is the one person who will reassure them with these simple words, “You are safe, don’t worry, everything will be OK”?

Not me. Who then?

Linda Root, Arroyo Grande

