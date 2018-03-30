Time to start triathlon training!

Each year the city of San Luis Obispo does a wonderful job organizing our local triathlon. No need to be an athlete to participate. Our triathlon is unique in that it is a “complete not compete” event.
Sunday, July 22, is the big day. It is very doable, especially if you start training now. Registration is online and opens April 21.
It starts with a half-mile swim. Each participant has an individual start time in the Sinsheimer Pool. Not a swimmer? You can jog the laps in the shallow end of the pool. The bike ride goes out Orcutt Road for 15 miles and then you finish with a 3.6 mile run (or walk – there is no time limit) through the local neighborhood.
You do not have to do the whole thing yourself. Do it with friends as a team: one person swims, the next does the bike ride and the third does the run.
Challenge yourself to be part of this fun event and stay motivated to exercise regularly. What a sense of accomplishment to finish. You earn bragging rights. You might even lose that 10 pounds and you will feel great!
Grace Crittenden, San Luis Obispo
