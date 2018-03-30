Why stop with CPR? Teach kids EMT skills, too

An open letter to Rick Santorum:
Your suggestions on CNN to students regarding school shootings were enlightening — learn CPR, be a problem solver and stop promoting phony gun laws.
With that line of thought, perhaps Betsy DeVos could initiate CPR or EMT curricula in kindergarten, with an advanced certification after entering high school. Then military medics from Afghanistan and Iraq could be guest speakers to show students how to drag the injured and start CPR while under fire. A Marine Corps drill instructor could teach military strategies like cover and conceal. Students could be issued tourniquets, blood stop trauma packs and other lifesaving equipment for their school backpacks to enable them to give lifesaving help to their classmates.
I have no doubt, Mr. Santorum, this will be the guidance our children need. Thanks for a logical and sound resolution to school shootings.
Caron Waltman, Paso Robles
