Lynn Compton keeps her promises

If all elected officials at all levels of government stuck to their promises to be ethical and work for the people, as Lynn Compton does, the world would undoubtedly be a far better place. Most importantly, our community and the voters would get more of what they are entitled to and should expect.
Compton’s common-sense approach in directing priorities, such as the 50 Now program that works to house the homeless and parks where local children can play, is quite refreshing. Voters need to elect people who will make careful and judicious allocations of funds and who relish the notion of being held accountable.
For more than three years, Compton has walked the walk and talked the talk. I have no doubt that Compton will continue to serve the county in the same focused, results-oriented fashion that she has done during her first term in office.
George Galvan, Atascadero
