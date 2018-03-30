Arming teachers with guns isn’t enough. Give them helmets and body armor, too

Rapid-firing weapons were used starting with the Stockton school shooting in 1989 with an AK-47, through Columbine, where a semi-automatic pistol was used, on through to Parkland, where an AR-15 was used. AK-47s and AR-15s are military-grade, semi-automatic rifles.
To counter these weapons in school shootings, the proposal is to arm and train teachers and staff. Let’s look at this in more detail. Either the teacher/staff will be armed with weapons of equal firepower, or they are being asked to commit suicide. To arm teachers/staff with single-fire weapons and then ask them to confront a person firing an AR-15 is criminal.
The teacher/staff would need to have military-grade defensive gear. This would mean a Kevlar helmet and steel-reinforced body armor. Most school shooters do not call ahead of time, so the teacher/staff should wear this gear whenever they are at the school.
The other choice is to have it handy so that when the shooter starts firing, the teacher/staff could take the time to put it on while the shooter is spraying the students/teachers/staff with up to 800 rounds per minute.
We need rational solutions. Not irrational maunderings.
Shirley Bianchi, Cambria
