Ilan Funke-Bilu is top candidate for judge

I have the amazing opportunity to get to know the most qualified candidate for Superior Court judge.
That man is Ilan Funke-Bilu, a trial attorney with nearly 40 years experience. A three-time winner of Central Coast Trial Attorney’s Trial Attorney of the Year Award, and the only person who has won for both civil and criminal trial work. He cares about people and treats people with dignity and respect. He is fair, honest and decisive.
Funke-Bilu is one of the rare individuals who makes our community a better place to live. He is down-to-earth and truly listens to people and understands their concerns and problems. He has been an excellent protector of individual rights and freedoms. His courtroom experience and understanding of the jury system cannot be matched by anyone in our county. It is truly a treat to watch how he conducts a jury trial. He carefully listens to each situation and is able to effectively communicate with everyone within the system and throughout the legal process.
Funke-Bilu is universally respected in the legal community and has the temperament, personality and dedication to make an excellent Superior Court judge.
William Ausman, Pismo Beach
