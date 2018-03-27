Bruce Gibson
Bruce Gibson
Bruce Gibson

Letters to the Editor

Bruce Gibson is best choice for District 2

March 27, 2018 08:48 PM

Bruce Gibson is perhaps the most embattled politician this county has ever known. He took years of abusive attacks from his constituency in Los Osos over the sewer. I agreed with the anti-sewer contingency; my genuine concern was over the financial impact of the sewer costs and the ripple effect of Los Osos residents loss of discretionary income.

My career was a local investment adviser for many years and I know Jeff Eckles from when we both were in the profession. I respect Jeff, he’s a nice person. Sincere.

However, we’ve seen what happens on a national level when there is change for the sake of change. It’s a careless way to choose our leaders.

Bruce Gibson stayed with what he knew, though he endured more contempt and opposition in those years than most of us will have in a lifetime. And time has proven he made the right decision; the sewer did not ruin the water supply and there has been no financial collapse.

I trust Bruce’s judgment, I respect his intelligence and I believe his heart. Let’s keep a good man in his place. Keep stability and a level head as our District 2 representative. Keep Bruce Gibson in office.

Gary J. Freiberg, Los Osos

