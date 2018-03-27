Calling for sheriff’s resignation is a knee-jerk reaction

I am upset by the recent call for the Sheriff Ian Parkinson’s resignation. After reading both sides of the story, it is my opinion these calls are knee-jerk at best and political at worst. They do not get at the root cause of this horrible waste of life.
Casting blame on the sheriff is simple pacification and turns a blind eye to the needs of county mental health services in terms of beds and processes to care and protect people from doing harm to themselves and/or others. There are reasonable limits to what the sheriff and deputies are and can be trained for.
This county, the cities within the county, as well as the state and the nation are all seeing the horrible cost of under-funding facilities and caregiving for those stricken with mental health issues.
Obviously some light needs to be shed on the limits of responsibility, means and methods of care and restraint, as well as triggers for transition between departments. Perhaps an update on the demand for psychiatric beds?
Any study or investigation must be impartial and focused on systemic solutions.
Jim Culver, San Luis Obispo
