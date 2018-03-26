California faces an issue: Who will work the farms?

Should Republicans fear losing their votes from California farmers? With immigration enforcement at an all-time high and federal audits of farmers and their labor force, California farmers are faced with a serious issue.
Where will the labor for their agricultural operations come from? According to the American Farm Bureau, at least 50 to 70 percent of farm laborers in the country today are unauthorized. Interestingly enough, the Republican party (which most farmers belong to) is seeking to expel the very people who provide the necessary labor and hard work that most American citizens are unwilling to do.
Will Republican farmers look to Democratic legislators for farm-friendly immigration laws?
Jared Smith, San Luis Obispo
Comments