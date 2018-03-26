How a Christian nation should behave

An open letter to President Trump:
I want to tell you what a wonderful energy love is, and that it is the true source of inspired power. If you could ponder this truth and embrace it, everything would change within you and for so many people feeling afraid now in our country.
You have been heard repeatedly to snarl the word “illegal” in reference to the many Latinos in our state seeking refuge from violence and extreme economic hardship.
Is it relevant to consider that we acquired this land illegally in the first place from Mexico?
Never miss a local story.
Are you even aware of the history?
I was prompted to write you because I was recently moved when I could see the change in my friend from Guatemala. She can no longer sleep at night in peace because she is so worried. So much suffering caused based on living from the head and not from the heart.
Guidance from love is the better way. That is the way that a Christian nation behaves.
Debbie Highfill, Morro Bay
Comments