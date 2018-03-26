Keep SLO beautiful

As you may know, San Luis Obispo County is growing rapidly. As our population grows, so does the traffic. As traffic grows so does air pollution. Air pollution is caused by the burning of fossil fuels.
To prevent our lovely town from becoming a smog-filled city we should all take certain steps to help our environment.
Remember to conserve energy. When you leave a room, turn the lights out. If you are not using your computer, turn it off. To help stop air pollution we should also try to limit driving. Try to carpool, ride your bike, walk or use public transportation. Not only will this help prevent air pollution, but it will also lessen traffic.
Let’s all help San Luis Obispo be the beautiful place that we know and love.
Sofia Latta, San Luis Obispo
