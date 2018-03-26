Benefits of Healthy California Act

If you are not aware of California Senate Bill 562, the Healthy California Act, it is a critical health care bill for all Californians and a great deal for individual Californians.
Just $2.30 per $100 of product purchases currently subject to sales tax would pay for your doctors’ visits, hospitalizations, dental, vision, mental health, prescribed medications, chemotherapy, hearing aids and other medical devices, childbirth, pre- and post-natal care, etc.
Businesses with sales of greater than $2 million (roughly 20 percent of businesses) would pay $2.30 per $100 on sales above $2 million.
News media and SB 562’s political opponents won’t tell you these taxes will completely replace health insurance premiums and out-of-pocket costs and will save most people thousands of dollars each year. Visit HealthyCA.org to find out for yourself and vote for candidates supporting Senate Bill 562.
Never miss a local story.
Lee Perkins, Atascadero
Comments