DA Dan Dow should have investigated Holland death immediately

Like so many in our community, I am saddened and VERY angry about the horrendous treatment Mr. Andrew Holland received while in the custody of Sheriff Ian Parkinson.
District Attorney Dan Dow should have convened an investigation immediately upon Mr. Holland’s death. As reported in The Tribune, 12 people have died while in the custody of the Sheriff’s Department since 2012. I agree totally with the March 21 editorial by the Tribune Editorial Board, “that those responsible for Holland’s death should still be held accountable, especially since the evidence of the video so clearly demonstrates the inhumane way he was treated.”
The June primary can’t come soon enough!
Mary Stallard, Morro Bay
