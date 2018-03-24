School shootings are a safety issue, not a political one

The 17-minute student walkout protesting shootings in our schools has resulted in some unbelievable reactions from local school district officials. San Luis Coastal Assistant Superintendent Kimberly McGrath’s statement that “From a district perspective, we have to remain neutral when it comes to political issues,” is pathetic.
The killing of students in schools is NOT a political issue. It is a school safety issue! Paso Robles Joint USD and Lucia Mar USD both decided to ban media coverage of the walkouts, thereby stifling the very effect the walkout was intended to create.
Shootings get unlimited press, but the media is banned from peaceful, meaningful protest? What are these school officials teaching their students about freedom of speech and freedom of the press?
The adults can’t seem to do anything to prevent school shootings, but the students have the courage to stand up and speak. I’m proud of these students. School officials should be ashamed of their own cowardice. Take a stand for safe schools and support your students!
Neal Sistek, San Luis Obispo
