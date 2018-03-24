Parents must use caution when raising tech-savvy children

Since the beginning of January, I have been researching the effects of technology overuse among young children. A multitude of health problems can develop through technology overuse; however, technology can also prove to be highly beneficial for a young child’s education. Parents need to be more aware of these developments in order to properly incorporate technology into their child’s life.
In a journal article titled “Childhood obesity: causes and consequences,” the authors express how sedentary actions such as playing games on an iPhone or iPad are becoming more common than physical activities, and that can contribute to childhood obesity. Without regulated use, technology can have too much of a negative impact on a child’s life.
On the other hand, certain online applications encourage young children to further their education. Sarah DeWitt, a child media specialist, discussed in a Ted Talk how certain apps send texts to parents on the child’s progress throughout games. Parents are then able to have healthy conversations with the child regarding the game and what they learned while playing.
Understanding proper use of technology will positively affect younger generations.
Jenna Wilson, San Luis Obispo
