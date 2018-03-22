SLO County Board of Supervisors candidate Jeff Eckles
Jeff Eckles is the right choice for District 2

My wife and I were very happy to learn that Jeff Eckles will be running for the District 2 supervisor seat. We have known Jeff for many years and met when he served on the Morro Bay Harbor Advisory Board.

Jeff went on to become the chairman of the board, and during his tenure there he was thoughtful in deliberations and always had our community's best interest at heart. His history shows that much of his time was spent working within the community. Jeff knows and loves the Central Coast, and for those who don’t know him please take a look at his history and qualifications. Jeff is a hard-working member of our community, and we believe he is the best person to represent District 2.

Jeremiah and Trudy O’Brien, Morro Bay

