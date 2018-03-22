Without Lynn Compton, 4th District would starve

Who’s doing the right thing?
Let’s see.
Supervisor Lynn Compton discovers that nearly $11 million of development impact fees generated in her district years before she was elected had been siphoned off to projects in other districts. She effectively fights for and gets her colleagues to allocate $1.5 million for much-needed park projects in her district.
And who complains? Supervisors Bruce Gibson and Adam Hill, who were the clever beneficiaries of some of those deflected funds. Enter the recent court settlement on the Los Osos Wastewater Treatment Plant to pay nearly $10 million in damages for mismanaging a contract in Gibson’s district.
Clearly, it has been Gibson and his district that has been draining county coffers, not Compton’s.
Compton has been there for barely three years while the clever Gibson is trying for his fourth term and 16th year in office. So who is doing the better job?
No question. Lynn has had the courage to fight for her District while Gibson has played sleight-of-hand while squandering the financial resources of this county.
We need Lynn Compton to represent and protect the 4th District from those who would starve it!
Laura Mordaunt, San Luis Obispo
