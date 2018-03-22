Lynn Compton represents her donors, not the rest of us

Lynn Compton represents her campaign donors, not the rest of us.
In response to S.C. Tannler’s letter (Feb. 22), “Facts matter, Jimmy Paulding,” let’s do some simple math: Supervisor Compton and the board majority raided the county’s general fund for $2 million per year to fund groundwater management in a few select areas.
SLO County’s population is 275,000, so that translates to about $7.25 per person per year that gets spent in areas not covered by water purveyors like the city of Arroyo Grande, Nipomo CSD and Oceano CSD.
Residents of those entities already pay for their water management through increased water rates — but now they also send their tax dollars to pay for the big agriculture/big water users in the outlying areas of the county.
How is that fair when those dollars go to a few hundred friends of the board majority in the fringe areas while urban ratepayers continue to cover their own water management costs? In fact, it’s not. So how did this happen? Supervisor Compton represents her campaign donors, not the rest of us. And that’s a fact. It’s time for real change. Elect someone who will represent all of us: Jimmy Paulding.
Rudy Xavier, Arroyo Grande
