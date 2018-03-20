Want to keep students safe? Start with an 8-foot fence

People are trying to determine the best way to prevent school shootings. We need to go back to the 1940s and ’50s when I was in elementary school. Our campus was surrounded by an 8-foot-tall chain link fence. Once you were in, you were in to stay.
There was one gate that could be closed or, nowadays, be guarded. If you wanted lunch, you had to bring it or eat in the cafeteria. There was no leaving campus to get junk food or to stay out and commit crime. Today’s students would not be happy, but they would be protected.
Rick Tibben, Nipomo
