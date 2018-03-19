Cal Poly Republicans have abandoned decency

For many, the willingness of such a vast swath of our youth to gather and seek redress of their grievances peacefully in the wake of the Parkland massacre was an uplifting demonstration of public consciousness and democratic instincts.
However, much as the students expressed disappointment in their representatives’ lack of nerve to address a contentious issue and confront the gun lobby, their willingness to work within the existing framework of institutions to change matters is a testament to their faith in our democracy.
They choose argument over ideology and ballots over bullets. Against this positive background, the comments of the Cal Poly Republicans that the marches in reaction to the Parkland massacre were merely a “temper tantrum” and that those who participated were “communists” is clear evidence that we still have many in our society whose political views cause them to abandon decency and resort to name calling even in the face of innocent deaths. I believe the word for it is shameless.
Steve Belasco, San Luis Obispo
