Jimmy Paulding will serve all residents

I know Jimmy Paulding. I’ve talked with him for hours about his hopes for SLO County and his ideas for serving.
Jimmy’s pledge at https://jimmypaulding.org/my-pledge/ shows his character.
“I will listen to all points of view respectfully and act accordingly.” Jimmy supports the citizens of the 4th District with an open mind and is not beholden to money or special interests.
“I will never allow partisan considerations to influence governing decisions.” Jimmy will look out for all of us in SLO County. He has proven in his professional work that he can and will bring people together. He knows how to help people collaborate to get things done.
“I will make decisions in which social, environmental, and economic issues are considered and balanced.” Jimmy finds solutions to problems without dividing us into winners and losers.
“I will balance the needs of today while maintaining options for future generations.” Jimmy will look out for us and our children and grandchildren.
Regardless of our own political affiliations, Jimmy Paulding will represent all of us. Jimmy will bring integrity, fairness, and respect for diversity of opinion to the deliberations of the Board of Supervisors.
Andy Greensfelder, San Luis Obispo
