Local poetry contest deserved coverage

A question: What kind of community news makes us happy, and inspires us?
Obviously not the National Endowment for the Arts-sponsored County Poetry Out Loud Recitation Contest (even though a press release and a separate email was sent to The Tribune).
Instead, one-quarter page of the print edition was dedicated to the big news about a brew pub opening soon; another 125 words announced yet another possible opening for Five Guys fast-food restaurant; and then for shock value — a sad story about a Livermore 19-year-old who was killed by her friends.
One-hundred and fifty of us showed up (including teachers) to applaud the winners of 10 county high schools as they competed after memorizing and practicing two poems from the NEA anthology. Our local students showed grace and courage and inspired us. How proud we were of these teenagers!
Too bad The Trib didn’t think it was newsworthy. Maybe our new editor will.
Mary Kay Harrington, San Luis Obispo
Editor’s Note: Although The Tribune was unable to send a reporter to the Poetry Out Loud event, we did include information about the event and the winner in a recent edition of Good News.
