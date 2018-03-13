Guns, like cars, can kill people. So let’s treat guns more like cars

Since he brought it up, I am glad to discuss the point Mike Morgan raised, that both guns and automobiles kill people. To be fair, it is the human operators who actually are the killers, and only one of those items is manufactured for the expressed purpose of killing.
Since we agree that both cars and guns are dangerous, let’s treat them so. Let’s make every gun owner get a license to own one and renew that license periodically. Let’s license the gun, and make the operator take a test to see if he or she can handle it properly, and let’s require the owner to have liability insurance. Not too much to ask in my opinion.
Mike Stiles, Los Osos
Comments