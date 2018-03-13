Where do you stand on offshore drilling, Supervisor Compton?

Supervisor Lynn Compton, do you support offshore drilling and fracking?
You are running for re-election. Residents of SLO County deserve to know. What is your position on the new federal proposal to open our coastal waters to offshore drilling and fracking?
I live in Cambria. I cannot vote in your election, even though I am impacted by your points of view. I plan to give money and time to you or your opponent. Your position impacts the enjoyment and value of my Cambria property. Please have the courage to reveal your position. See the Feb. 21 SLO Tribune article, “Congressman Salud Carbajal leads SLO rally against offshore oil drilling.”
Elizabeth Haslam, Cambria
