Adam Hill, left and Lynn Compton had different views on how funding was calculated and allocated.
Adam Hill, left and Lynn Compton had different views on how funding was calculated and allocated. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Adam Hill, left and Lynn Compton had different views on how funding was calculated and allocated. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

Where do you stand on offshore drilling, Supervisor Compton?

March 13, 2018 02:59 PM

Supervisor Lynn Compton, do you support offshore drilling and fracking?

You are running for re-election. Residents of SLO County deserve to know. What is your position on the new federal proposal to open our coastal waters to offshore drilling and fracking?

I live in Cambria. I cannot vote in your election, even though I am impacted by your points of view. I plan to give money and time to you or your opponent. Your position impacts the enjoyment and value of my Cambria property. Please have the courage to reveal your position. See the Feb. 21 SLO Tribune article, “Congressman Salud Carbajal leads SLO rally against offshore oil drilling.”

Elizabeth Haslam, Cambria

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  