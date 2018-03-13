Cars aren’t designed for killing; guns are

Mike Morgan (“Gun ownership prevents a United States dictatorship,” March 3) misses an important distinction in his comparison of guns and automobiles, both of which are involved in killing people. Guns are designed and used for killing; that’s their only purpose.
As a once-upon-a-time sniper in the U.S. Army, I’m well acquainted with assault weapons that are designed to kill people. They can hardly be considered a sportsman’s hunting weapon.
In contrast, automobiles are designed and used for an entirely different purpose. Moreover, automobiles must be registered, licensed, and drivers must take exams, pass a driving test by examiners, be licensed and periodically renew their licenses. No such requirements exist for gun ownership.
D.D. Trent, San Luis Obispo
