Women aren’t yet equal under the law

March is Women’s History Month, a time to acknowledge our foremothers’ achievements. But it is also the time to realize how much farther we have to go before women are truly accepted as equals under the law.
In 1923, immediately following the passage of the amendment giving women the right to vote, Alice Paul introduced the following amendment to take that next step: “Equality under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex.”
The Equal Rights Amendment, as it is known, is not yet passed, and any progress we have made through legislation can be lost at any time if Congress should so choose, a real possibility in these perilous times.
Join AAUW and NOW at a free showing of the film, “Equals Means Equal,” on Monday, March 12, at the SLO public library at 6 p.m. to learn more about your rights and how we can guarantee them through passage of the ERA.
For more info: sanluisobisponow@gmail.com.
Angie King, San Luis Obispo
