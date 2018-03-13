Want less violence in the world? Start with video games

As I watched the news covering the latest horrible school tragedy, I started to wonder how else can we decrease the amount of violence in our lives. We need to address the amount of violence that creeps into our lives in other ways, the frequency which is so common, we become immune to it.
It is in our media. It is in our entertainment. It is in our video games. It is in our speech.
Our kids in this country play a lot video games. How many of those games include shooting people, blowing up people, smashing people?
How many kids and parents are willing to stop playing or buying violent video games? Your screen character may or may not get up after being shot. You might have “remaining lives.” Their blood won’t stain your flat screen TV, nor the living room floor.
It is a small start, this challenge. But if it makes you stop to think and, even better, to put down your game controller and start talking, it is a step.
Wanda Lo, Los Osos
