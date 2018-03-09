Owning a gun is a pro-life stance

A recent letter decrying pro-lifers who also support the right to keep and bear arms completely misses the point.
There are gun owners who are protecting themselves against those who commit random killings, premeditated murder, robberies and mass shootings. Defending one’s family is possibly the most pro-life stance anyone could take. Are there others who buy guns strictly to kill people? Absolutely. That’s exactly why most people who own guns own them. To disarm those who would be the most effective on-the-spot defenders is ludicrous. Simply banning guns will not work any better than banning heroin, sexual assaults, racism and other societal ills.
Unborn babies have no protection, other than the mother’s commitment to give birth, from dissection, saline-burning and death by stabbing as its head emerges. Will every baby grow up happy and healthy in a secure environment? That has never been the case throughout human history. But without the chance to be born, it is 100 percent certain that that baby will never have a good life. Pro-lifers seek to help the mothers and give those innocent babies the chance to live. How can that be bad?
Leslie Halls, San Luis Obispo
Never miss a local story.
▪ ▪ ▪ ▪
What do you think? The Tribune welcomes your opinion. Send your letters to the editor to letters@thetribunenews.com or submit your letter here.
Letters should be no longer than 200 words. Your letter must include your address and phone number. Writers are limited to one letter a month. We reserve the right to edit letters for length, clarity and taste.
All letters and Viewpoints become the property of The Tribune.
Comments