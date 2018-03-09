Jimmy Paulding cares about South County

I am endorsing Jimmy Paulding for District 4 Board of Supervisors.
Jimmy is an intelligent, articulate and energetic man who cares deeply about his native South County. He is committed to solving the problems of District 4 because they directly impact our economic viability and quality of life.
San Luis Obispo County is a magnificent place to live and work, and the doorway is opening here for common-sense development.
Jobs and businesses are needed to add markets to our local economy. Affordable housing is needed to provide the spaces for people to live.
There are thousands of tourists who visit our county each year. As a community, we should continue to make this a wonderful place to visit.
Unfortunately, the rancor of partisanship existing within our current elected Board of Supervisors stands in the way of the meaningful advances needed to make this county continue as a desirable and economically viable place to live.
We need forward thinking, imaginative planning, and inspiring leadership. Jimmy Paulding brings those strengths and more to San Luis Obispo County. He will help us move with shared purpose into the future.
Scott DiSalvo, Nipomo
