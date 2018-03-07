Monterey County has some explaining to do about Lake Nacimiento

If the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, which controls all the water in Lake Nacimiento, had a motto it would be: “If you don’t like what we did before, wait until you see what we do next.”
This lake is currently at 40 percent of capacity; a year ago it was at 96.5 percent. Why has it gone down so much? Brent Buche, the deputy general manager of the Water Resources Agency, blames “Mother Nature,” what with the nasty drought and all.
That might be true if Mother Nature controlled the spigot and dumped 60 cubic feet of water per second from the reservoir into the Salinas River. But it wasn’t Mother Nature who did that, it was Buche and his cohorts in Monterey County. By the way, a water release of 60 cubic feet per second (60 cfs) amounts to 36 million gallons per day.
And guess what they’re planning next? The Water Resources Agency is going to ramp up the release of water to 295 cfs by mid-March, and up to 450 cfs from April through the middle of July.
Make Monterey County explain this. And don’t let them blame Mother Nature.
Bing Smith, Bradley
