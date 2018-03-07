Archie McLaren will be missed

What a guy … Archie McLaren. I was saddened to learn of the passing of Archie. Although I did not know him personally I’d like to pass on a story about him. A few years ago I received a telephone call from a “stranger” — Archie. Don’t know how he found me, but he said he was in charge of the Central Coast Wine Classic and asked if I would donate some wine for the silent auction. I offered two bottles of very respectable Pinot Noir. He said he would pick them up from my house in Trilogy in Nipomo.
So here is the guy running the event and acting as “delivery boy,” so humble an undertaking. And he provided me free tickets to the regular auction luncheon, the cost of which was more than the cost of my two bottles of wine. Over the years I was to read more about Archie’s generosity and his love of wine. I’m sure he will be missed.
Art Fries, Nipomo
