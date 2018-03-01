Justin Fareed would help small businesses thrive

Justin Fareed is the one we need for California’s 24th Congressional District.
Justin Fareed understands the burden and headache that small businesses have to go through when the government imposes sky high taxes and excessive, unnecessary regulations. Justin Fareed currently runs his family’s medical device company. He has created jobs and turned the inventions his father made from an idea into the company it is today. Along with running his family business, Justin has worked on Capitol Hill and worked for a member of Congress as a legislative aide. This is when he really saw what was going on in Congress and knew that things needed to change to make it work for the people again.
By working in both the public and private sectors, Justin has seen the issues facing small business owners and knows how to fix them. He knows we must lower the tax burden and cut back on unnecessary regulations that prevent business owners from giving raises and creating jobs. As a former small business owner, I know Justin Fareed will help small businesses do more on the Central Coast.
Lorie Noble, Morro Bay
Comments