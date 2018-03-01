SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow
SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow

Letters to the Editor

DA Dan Dow has shown his loyalty and determination

March 01, 2018 08:44 PM

I have had the privilege of knowing our District Attorney Dan Dow for some time. In addition to his actions as our district attorney, he is an active member and supporter of a number of organizations, in particular we share membership in the local chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars, an organization dedicated to providing support to many public activities including Law Enforcement of the Year awards, the Lost at Sea service and many more.

Dan is proud to wear the uniform of the U.S. Army. He has shown his loyalty and dedication to the citizens of our county by aggressively pursuing proper legal actions to continue his oath to protect and serve our citizens. Please keep him in mind when next we consider voting for the office of district attorney.

James Murphy, Los Osos

