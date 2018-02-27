Yes, you do need a license to own a gun in Florida

The op-ed in your Feb. 18 edition, “Thoughts and prayers won’t keep my students safe,” represented the genuine, heartfelt concerns of Florida teacher Debby Miller.
As sincere as her column was, it unfortunately contained a few factual errors that need to be corrected. These include:
“In Florida … you don’t need a license to own a firearm.” This is incorrect. In Florida, as in all states, firearm purchases must be made from a Federal Firearms Licensee who has the buyer complete ATF form 4473 and sends it to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). This background check can take up to three days, during which time the buyer cannot take possession of the firearm. If approved, the buyer is “licensed.”
“You don’t have to register firearms.” This is incorrect. Form 4473 includes the serial number of the gun being purchased, thus registering it on a national database.
“Firearms dealers don’t need a state license.” Partially correct. Although not all states issue licenses, all dealers must have a federal license.
“Assault-style weapons … aren’t regulated.” This is incorrect. All firearms purchases in every state are regulated as described above.
We are all entitled to our opinion on this subject, but we’re not entitled to our own facts.
Robert Olson, Arroyo Grande
