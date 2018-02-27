Violent video games can’t be good for kids

The issue of gun control is the hot topic today, understandably. There is no need for the public to own assault rifles to protect themselves.
The real issue is the person holding the gun. The real issue is our lack of moral character in the family life. Mental health plays a part of, course, but so does the fact that many of our children are not taught self-control.
Parents are too busy or not interested in being a parent.
Try banning the horrible video games our children play for hours on end. It is hard to believe that video games that promote the experience of shooting, hacking and killing people constantly are healthy for their moral development.
Do we as responsible, concerned parents know what is shaping our children’s minds, or are we just glad they are not bothering us?
The real answer many times starts at home.
Bill Coles, Paso Robles
