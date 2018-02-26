The 2nd Amendment is not for hunting

I can’t tell if it’s a deliberate intent to misinform and miseducate, or just a misunderstanding, but if we are going to debate guns, then we have to be honest about the 2nd Amendment.
The Constitution does not use the term “guns.” The term used is “arms.”
Arms definition: Weapons; armaments.
OK, walk it out, logically. Why would the Founding Fathers include a citizens’ right to bear weapons? The answer to that question can be found in the general purpose and design of our written Constitution: a guard against tyranny.
Not a guard against the tyranny of deer, bears or even wild rabbits, mind you. It is a guard against the tyranny that history clearly shows, whether in mobs or in governments, people are capable of.
We can have an honest discussion about whether or not this country should have or even needs an “armed” citizenry. But the argument against “assault weapons” because they are not typically used for hunting is not informed or valid. Our right to bear “people killers,” not hunting rifles, is exactly what the Constitution guarantees.
Chris Temple, Atascadero
