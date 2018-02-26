Lynn Compton is who we need in South County

A recent letter to the editor (“Where are those South County parks?” Jan. 31) attacked Lynn Compton’s efforts to restore funding in the county budget for parks in District 4.
The developers of Trilogy, Black Lake and Cypress Ridge paid nearly $11 million in public facilities fees over the past 12 years. These fees are intended for projects, including parks, fire and libraries, that have a nexus in the area where development occurs. Instead, these fees were taken from the residents of South County and given to fund projects far away, like improvements to the Bob Jones Trail, Cambria Library and a boardwalk.
Supervisor Compton is the only reason we found out about this “theft” from the people of the 4th District. Because of her hard work, we have been able to receive $150,000 for the design of a skate park. More money will come as the county budget allows. Sadly, the original $11 million has already been spent on projects in other districts.
Without Lynn Compton, the people of District 4 would be forgotten. She’s the person we need representing us on the Board of Supervisors.
Jeannette Watson, Arroyo Grande
