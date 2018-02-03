Cape Town’s water shortage is a preview of things to come

A preview of our possible future is unfolding in Cape Town, South Africa. By mid-April the city will run out of water … completely. Kaput.
As the jet stream continues to move north, the Central Coast is getting less and less rainfall. We are in the middle of winter and it is tropical. El Niño and La Niña be damned, it is what it is.
So in the next couple of years SLO will add hundreds of new houses (three major projects with Righetti already underway) and apartments (Foothill at Chorro) and student housing (the monstrosity on campus going up on Grand Avenue) and various other “infill” projects. The horse is already out of the barn and halfway down the road. How much more risk are we willing to take?
Every person I talk to about this wonders why we allowed this stupidity to occur. Watch Cape Town next month and behold Southern California’s future. They’re hoping the riots won’t be too bad.
Bill Benica, San Luis Obispo
