This is one of two sites where the Housing Authority of the city of SLO is building a total of 20-units of housing on Humbert Ave. in San Luis Oibspo. 10 of those units will be for homeless vets with the rest for affordable housing.
This is one of two sites where the Housing Authority of the city of SLO is building a total of 20-units of housing on Humbert Ave. in San Luis Oibspo. 10 of those units will be for homeless vets with the rest for affordable housing. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
This is one of two sites where the Housing Authority of the city of SLO is building a total of 20-units of housing on Humbert Ave. in San Luis Oibspo. 10 of those units will be for homeless vets with the rest for affordable housing. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Letters to the Editor

The time for affordable housing is now

February 03, 2018 07:39 PM

On the topic of affordable housing:

If not you … who?

If not now … when?

Shelly Higginbotham, Pismo Beach

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  