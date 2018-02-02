A cyclist bikes towards Cal Poly in the green bike lane along California Blvd. which was added to increase safety for bicyclists.
A cyclist bikes towards Cal Poly in the green bike lane along California Blvd. which was added to increase safety for bicyclists. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
Letters to the Editor

Bicycle registration fees could fund bike lanes

February 02, 2018 08:52 PM

On Jan. 22 there was a letter from a veteran cyclist (“Cycling veteran can’t wait for new bikeway”). He made the point that “Bicycles still have the same rights as cars … ”

True, but with rights comes obligations. Car drivers were recently hit with a big gas tax and registration fee increase to pay for transportation infrastructure repairs. I think it is time for bicycle riders to start paying for bicycle infrastructure improvements.

I suggest that every bicycle be registered and part of the fee go for installing bike lanes and other improvements to make it safer for them to ride.

Bill Bright, Atascadero

