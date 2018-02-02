Bicycle registration fees could fund bike lanes

On Jan. 22 there was a letter from a veteran cyclist (“Cycling veteran can’t wait for new bikeway”). He made the point that “Bicycles still have the same rights as cars … ”
True, but with rights comes obligations. Car drivers were recently hit with a big gas tax and registration fee increase to pay for transportation infrastructure repairs. I think it is time for bicycle riders to start paying for bicycle infrastructure improvements.
I suggest that every bicycle be registered and part of the fee go for installing bike lanes and other improvements to make it safer for them to ride.
Bill Bright, Atascadero
