Dems and ‘lamestream’ media are at it again

The Democrats are at it again! Everything to the Democrats is political. Their latest political diversion was the Chuck Schumer government shutdown to divert attention from the great economy and impacts the tax cuts are having.
The Democrats and liberal press can’t have those messages about a good Trump economy hitting the front pages, so they distract attention by shutting down the government on the pretense they are protecting the DACA recipients.
The Democrats and lamestream media would like to say it was the Republicans’ fault for the shutdown, but it was totally on Chuck Schumer and the Democrats.
It takes 60 votes in the Senate to pass the appropriations bill and the Republicans only have 51, so it takes some Democrats to vote for it, but like everything the Republicans propose, the Democrats were against it. The Democrats were given everything they wanted in this bill and still opposed it.
Why? Because the Democrats and the media wanted a shutdown. They always got away with blaming the GOP for the past shutdowns, and this was their way to divert attention from the Clintons’ and Obama’s corruption, and the success of the Trump policies!
Allen Litten, Atascadero
