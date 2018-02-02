Super Quiz an insult to women

The Super Quiz about Women in History (Tribune, Jan. 25) is an insult to women. Of the nine questions, three ask about being lovers or mistresses, one about an heiress with seven husbands and one about a movie star. Four questions refer to women who have actually made history, with one being for an assassination attempt.
Women make history in their own right. They are intelligent and persevere through all types of barriers and discrimination. If the author of this quiz wants to know what women have accomplished and how women have changed the world, go to the National Women’s History Museum website. Or better yet, donate to finally getting this important museum built.
Sandy Chertok, San Luis Obispo
