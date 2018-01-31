Where are those South County parks?

Where are the parks that Lynn Compton made all the fuss about at the Board of Supervisors meeting on Feb. 21, 2016?
Her excuse that South County has not received monies it was entitled to from South County development projects only highlights the fact that she has been asleep at the wheel for the last three years. South County hasn’t received park funding because Lynn Compton failed to do the work necessary to get parks funding-ready.
The county has committed $150,000 for the design of a skate park. Meanwhile, no monies have been allocated for construction of that park. Leave it to Ms. Compton to take credit for securing money just prior to her re-election. It’s all show and no work. How is that serving the people of South County?
In contrast, Jimmy Paulding, who is challenging Ms. Compton for District 4 supervisor, gets things done. For example, as lead project manager for the $45 million Del Norte County regional airport expansion, Jimmy coordinated local, state and federal agencies including the Coastal Commission. Under his direction the project was completed on time and within budget. I’ll bet he won’t leave us asking “where are the parks,” because we will be enjoying them.
Never miss a local story.
Jo-Ann Kandel, Nipomo
This letter has been corrected to note that Jimmy Paulding was lead project manager for the Del Norte County regional airport expansion, not the San Luis Obispo Airport terminal expansion.
Comments