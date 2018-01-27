Praise for Tribune’s reporting on Justin Fareed

Thank you the describing the background of Justin Fareed in relationship to his bid to occupy the seat currently held by Salud Carbajal.
I have been watching Congressman Carbajal in view of his accessibility, his work ethic in seeking our views, and his independence in his stance on issues that are important to his constituents.
I consider myself an independent, and I like some of the things Jordan Cunningham, for example, has put forward, but I am concerned that between Cunningham, as a state Assembly person, and Fareed, a prospect for the House seat, California could easily be the site of increased oil exploration.
I am 100 percent opposed to oil drilling on our coastline. It is backward and detrimental to the future of our state and for my grandchildren.
I am so impressed by the investigative reporting by Matt Fountain, and I appreciate The Tribune's bold statement of where the 24th District is vulnerable in the election process. Thank you, Publisher Ken Riddick, for supporting local news in our region.
Carol Swain, Morro Bay
