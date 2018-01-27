Russia’s still out to destroy us

Many of us who grew up in the Cold War era recall that a main USSR goal was to destroy our democracy. At the time, most assumed this would be accomplished via military and/or economic means.
Little did we know that Russia would use our own citizens to reach that goal by tricking them into electing a president who is hell bent on doing their work for them. Putin just has to sit back and watch us collapse.
We must hope that our democratic institutions and ideals can survive another three years of this stupidity and that investigations find a way to stop this meddling in future elections.
A.J. Buffa, San Luis Obispo
