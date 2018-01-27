Wanted: Candidates for SLO City Council

For those who read The Tribune’s excellent coverage of the steady, rapid degrading of what makes the city of SLO such a wonderful place to live, I encourage you to run for public office.
I’m part of a group eager to put money, expertise and energy behind candidates for either City Council or mayor, who share many of our values and concerns. These include protecting our neighborhoods; safeguarding our wildlife and open spaces; ensuring a reliable, fairly priced water supply; preventing congestion; preserving our small town charm; and ensuring responsible, sustainable growth.
You may believe that you’re lacking the qualifications, but if you are seriously involved as a member of the community, attending advisory body or council meetings and submitting letters to them or providing them with oral testimony, this would compare very favorably to the minimal experiences many of our current council members had when they first ran for office.
If you’re interested, please contact us at shanbrom@aol.com.
Robert Shanbrom, San Luis Obispo
