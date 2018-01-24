Carbajal is an obstacle to progressive change

The inspiration of the Women’s March will surely bring forth wonderful changes, including a re-orientation of our national priorities toward health and education and away from military spending. And with this shift we will find obstacles in our way — including our current congressman.
Make no mistake: Salud Carbajal is not a progressive. He favors increased military spending. He does not support single-payer health care. He didn’t even bother to vote on getting rid of the FISA Section 702 Mass Surveillance Program. He is an obstacle to the changes we need to manifest.
And so it is my deepest hope that some courageous, progressive local woman will run for Congress in 2018. We will support her, and she will win.
Malcolm McEwen, Morro Bay
