Here’s what’s wrong with basing immigration on meritocracy

Immigration based on meritocracy? Consider the case of Dr. Ming Wang who came to the United States during China’s cultural revolution with just $50 in his pocket and no marketable skills. Denied access to education in his native country, he worked and studied hard in America to became one of the world’s foremost LASIK eye surgeons and inventor of surgical techniques. He is also founder of the Wang Foundation for Sight Restoration, which has restored eyesight to needy patients in the U.S. and worldwide.
What if we had denied him entrance? Indeed, many of our ancestors would have been denied entrance to America had they been challenged on their skills. In any case, isn’t what we really want in immigrants a strong desire to be here, to be willing to work hard, to contribute to society and to be good citizens? It’s not necessary to be Norwegian, is it?
Donna Crocker, Cambria
Comments