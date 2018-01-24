San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors Lynn Compton, left, John Peschong, and Debbie Arnold.
Letters to the Editor

County’s conservative supervisors are using Trump’s tactics

January 24, 2018 12:50 PM

After reading about our Board of Supervisors meetings, I have a few thoughts.

It seems the conservative members of the board are taking many of the techniques used by Trump and the GOP and applying them to local politics. They shun tradition and rules when it suits them, favor the rich, call others names, accuse others of being bullies, etc., all the while calling others names and attacking them for their views, meanwhile ignoring the will of the people.

Adam Hill is my supervisor and I voted for him. I think he represents me well. He has been denied his turn presiding over the board because the majority right don’t like his views so they try to stop him.

Mark Ditchie, See Canyon

