In this Jan. 14, 2018 photo, President Donald Trump, right, accompanied by House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks to members of the media as they arrive for a dinner at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla. Andrew Harnik AP

Letters to the Editor

I’ve given Trump a chance. He hasn’t kept his promises

January 24, 2018 12:50 PM

Although not a Trump supporter, I heed the admonitions of his base to give him a chance since, after all, he is our president.

So far, neither he nor his party has done anything to indicate that they intend to represent all citizens. They punish blue states by eliminating real estate and state tax deductions, open our pristine coast to oil exploration, attack sanctuary cities and legalized marijuana.

Even California politicians put party over their own constituents, as when Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakerfield) from a district with a high immigrant workforce, contradicted Trump keeping a campaign promise (“We will show great heart”) regarding DACA.

Another promise I’d like to see our president keep is the $1 trillion infrastructure plan, but that cannot mean privatizing all our roads so corporations can charge tolls.

Steve Felten, Paso Robles

